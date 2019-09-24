A FUNDRAISING meet-up brimming with brews is being held next weekend to raise vital funds for a cancer charity.

Mandy Skinner has organised a coffee morning which will take place from her home in Weeley next Saturday for the third year in a row.

The meet-up is in aid of Macmillan and will include tea and coffees and a variety of homemade cakes and sausage rolls.

Entry is free but guests can donate to the cause by purchasing tickets for a raffle which will feature top prizes donated by the Bowling Green, Morrisons, Clacton Century Cinema and Smuggler’s Cove.

The coffee morning will take place at 4 Hilltop Crescent from 11am to 1pm.