A SCHOOL will undergo a road safety revamp to make sure children are picked up and dropped off safely.

Yellow ‘no stopping’ lines have been painted outside Market Field School, a school for children with special educational needs in Elmstead Market.

Parents were initially concerned as they thought the lines would prevent them picking up their children and dropping them off.

However the school’s headteacher, Gary Smith, contacted Essex County Council and it was explained the yellow lines were part of a bigger road upgrade.

Mr Smith said: “I was angry when I first saw the planning application as nobody had talked to me, so I complained and the council came to speak to me.

“It was a difficult situation as I empathise completely with the parents but we have nothing outside in terms of safety. “

He said the lines were part of a bigger package which include ‘no stopping’ zones during the busiest times, zig zag lines and speed limit changes.

The works were arranged and carried out by the North Essex Parking Partnership.