A LOVING granddaughter says she feels “proud” after her tribute biography to her beloved war hero and late grandfather was shortlisted for a top prize.

Tracy Timothy published Recollections of Bombardier Ralph Timothy earlier this year in celebration of both his legacy and remarkable story. The book includes first person accounts from Ralph’s time in the Royal Artillery in the Second World War, when Japanese soldiers imprisoned him for three years.

It also touches on the time when Ralph, who lived in Clacton, was awarded the Veterans Badge.

The book has now been republished with a coveted ‘Finalist’ seal gracing the cover from the national Book of Excellence Awards after it reached the competition’s final.

Tracy said: “I feel so proud and grateful that his story is worthy of an award. It’s a very fitting tribute to a special man.”