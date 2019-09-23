A POPULAR watering hole in Clacton has been celebrated for the quality of its real ale and will now feature in the country’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

Wetherspoons’ Moon and Starfish, in Marine Parade East, has been listed in Campaign for Real Ale’s Good Beer Guide for 2020.

Local members of the consumer organisation nominated the Friday night go-to for the town’s punters following a series of regular visits, where they would inspect the quality of the ales on offer.

The alcohol connoisseurs would also assess the customer service provided by staff, evaluate the pub’s décor – a style now synonymous with Wetherspoons up and down the country - and the overall atmosphere and vibe of Clacton’s drinking stalwart.

The pub’s manager, Billy Anscombe, said: “I am delighted that Moon and Starfish has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.”