By forcing a law for no deal to Brexit negotiations, the UK is volunteering to agree to whatever the EU asks for.

That has got to be the most ridiculous stunt ever pulled.

Anyone who has ever haggled about the price of anything knows you have to be willing to walk away.

Even if you have no intention of walking away, you still need the sales person to believe you are willing to walk away.

Otherwise you are begging to be taken to the cleaners.

If the money is not in your pocket, it’s in their’s.

If you don’t care enough to negotiate from a strong position, you are happily paying more than you need to.

A new law to avoid a no-deal Brexit on October 31, can’t stop a no-deal Brexit happening on November 1, because there is no law for that.

There are only two ways to do it - before that date, pass and implement a withdrawal deal or cancel Brexit altogether.

Regardless of what UK law says, any extension to Brexit has to be agreed to by all members of the EU.

Peter Cairns

Clacton