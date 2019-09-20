A THEATRE company will be performing two new plays in one night to explore the battle for bread on the Home Front.

Eastern Angles Theatre company are on the road again this autumn featuring Food Wars.

The show will tour Essex venues, including Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre on Tuesday, September 24, at 7.30pm.

The Food Wars tour will give audiences the opportunity to see both plays in one night.

The first play, ‘Oh, What a lovely food war’ is a music hall take on food and rationing in the First World War, which is produced with Harwich Haven’s Surrender and Sanctuary.

It will include a skit on what the Great British Bake Off would have been like in wartime Britain.

The play has been touring food and drink festivals across the East this summer with Harwich Haven’s exhibition trailer.

The second play, Saving our Bacon, was inspired by real life memories from care home residents, written and directed by Jon Tavener.

The main character, Treacle has a sweet tooth and a sweet heart, but balancing the two becomes harder when war breaks out.

It’s bad enough when her man goes off to war, but even more difficult when he comes home expecting bacon for his breakfast.

Ivan Cutting, artistic director of Eastern Angles, said: “Since memories are fading fast and our schools still study the Second World War as part of the curriculum, the subject of food rationing reared its head with Saving Our Bacon.

“After the success of Sid and Hettie and Everything Must Go, it is a neat follow up to our previous reminiscence projects”.

‘Oh, what a lovely food war’ was written by Ivan Cutting and is directed by Scot Hurran, while the second play Saving our bacon is written and directed by Jon Tavener.

The show will also go to Dedham Assambly Rooms on Wednesday, September 25, to St Mary’s Church Hall, in Walton on Monday, September 23, to Brightlingsea Community Centre on Friday, September 27.

The shows will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions. For more information and to book, go to easternangles.co.uk/event/food-wars.