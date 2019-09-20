A FLAG-RAISING ceremony was held in Clacton to commemorate the anniversary of the first military campaign fought entirely by air forces.

It has been 79 years since the Battle of Britain took place during the Second World War when airborne fighters valiantly defended the country from the Luftwaffe.

Tendring Council marked the occasion by holding a flag raising ceremony at Clacton Town Hall last week.

Veterans and councillors observed a minute silence as a whistle signalled the raising of the flag.

Council chairman Dan Land, led the ceremony.

Mr Land said: “The battle in the skies above Britain was a crucial one during the Second World War.

“We hope this is a fitting ceremony to remember not only those who took to the skies, but those on the ground who helped our planes take off, whose bravery and sacrifice allow us to be as we are today.”