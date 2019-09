A MAN charged with the robbery of a pub in Clacton is due to appear in court today.

The Robin Hood in London Road was broken into during the early hours of August 27.

A female member of staff was threatened with a screwdriver and the culprits made off with hundreds of pounds in cash.

Harry Wardell, 24, of Gore Road, Hackney has now been charged with robbery by Essex Police and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today (September 19).