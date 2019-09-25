FLOWER fanatics were presented with awards at the final Frinton and District Horticultural Society show of the year.

The popular competition saw talented green fingers pit their floral creations against each other at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, Frinton, on Saturday, September 14.

The autumn edition of the show is the third one the group has hosted this year and each has seen hordes of pretty flowers as well as a celebrated array of artistic entries.

Frinton In Bloom chairman David Foster praised the group’s final show of the year and hailed its growing popularity.

Mr Foster said: “Frinton and District Horticultural Society is really going from strength to strength.

“It now has nearly a hundred members, which is really great.”