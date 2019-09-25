Clacton’s Royal British Legion will select its new group of officers during its Annual General Meeting next month.

The gathering will see the committee of the charity’s local branch elect who will be responsible for the running of branch for the next twelve months.

All members are invited to attend the ceremony and anyone looking volunteer for the legion is encouraged to sign-up.

The Royal British Legion is a charity dedicated to providing support to past and present members of the British Armed Forces and has branches nationwide.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on October 1 at the Comrades Club, Old Road, from 7pm.