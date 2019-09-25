A MAN who was left with a brain injury after a tumour is holding a fundraising event to thank the charity which helped his recovery.

Michael Gates was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015, but, after having it removed, was left with a number of side effects.

However, with the help of Colchester-based brain injury charity Headway Essex he has managed to rebuild his life.

Michael, 35, is organising a charity gig to raise money for Headway.

Michael, of Old Road, Frinton, was blue-lighted to Queen’s Hospital in Romford after having a scan and was told he had a brain tumour.

He was given a “cerebral shunt” which relieves pressure on the brain caused by the tumour.

He had the tumour removed and his operation was followed by 30 sessions of radiotherapy.

Michael was working as a house manager at Frinton Golf Club before he was diagnosed. After the operation, he was left with multiple symptoms, including slow memory processing.

He said: “I forget people’s names and my short-term memory has been affected. I have been left with a slightly wobbly eye and double vision.

“My fatigue and balance has been affected. The worst thing I found is the fact I am not able to do much. I also have speech problems.”

He had to give up work at the golf club, but works one day a week at the Happy Valley Pitch and Putt in Clacton.

Michael said Headway had helped to restore his life.

He said: “It was a godsend as I was just starting to get my memory back.

“Going to the support groups helped me with my confidence and helped me socially.

“I was with people who had a similar illness. We take life for granted.”

Michael is hosting a charity gig on October 26 at Frinton Golf Club.

Michael said: “I am really pleased to have secured the The Landed for this event. The band has been featured on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6, they have also supported Status Quo and The Darkness.”

The evening starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the bar at Frinton Golf Club or by calling 01255 682455. They can also be bought online by searching for the Landed Gatesy’s Charity Night at eventbrite.co.uk.