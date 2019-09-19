A BELTING tribute to an all-conquering vocal juggernaut will be hitting a constant bombardment of earth-shattering high notes tomorrow night at a theatre in Clacton.

Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook, is a fascinating, and uncanny, live experience dedicated to celebrating one of popular music’s most revered and decorated singer-songwriters: Adele.

Convincingly embodied by the talented vocalist Katie Markham, who in turn is backed by an exquisite six-piece band, the all-encompassing performance at the Princes Theatre will delve deep into the South Londoner’s hit-packed back catalogue.

Grammy Award-winning releases such as Rolling In The Deep, which remains the largest crossover hit in the United States for past 25 years, Someone Like You and Set Fire To The Rain, will all be performed with soaring conviction.

The internationally acclaimed show will also offer more tender moments, when it deviates from the stratospheric power ballads in favour of spellbinding acoustic renditions.

As well as paying homage to the Skyfall singer’s chart-topping and record-breaking albums 19, 21 and 25, the touring show will also feature covers of tracks from some of Adele’s musical heroes, such as George Michael and Etta James.

The impersonator’s performance, which has even been endorsed by Adele herself, is part of a mammoth world tour on which she is set to embark.

Her stop-off in Clacton, for example, will eventually be followed by shows in Australia, Estonia and Finland as part of a mammoth eight months on the road.

Adele, an accolade-draped megastar, has sold more than 65-million albums across the globe.

She announced in 2017 that she was considering retiring from performing live due to issues with her vocal chords, so The Adele Songbook may well be to closest fans gets to seeing the real thing for a long time.

Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook will take place at the Princes Theatre tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show cost £19.50 and can be purchased from princestheatre.co.uk.

To find out more about the show visit someonelikeyou.co.uk.