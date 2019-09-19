A WET and whacky family fun-day featuring comic book superheroes and Disney princesses has raised vital funds for a brave young cancer fighter.

Carter’s Splash Day took place at Clacton Pavilion’s newly built water park on Saturday and generated more than £1400 for 2-year-old Carter Nightingale.

The cute tot is currently battling a life-changing bout of leukaemia after initially being taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Expensive alterations to his family home are now needed to better accommodate his condition.

The uplifting and well-attended event saw guests of all ages pull on their swimming trunks and bikinis before diving straight into a fundraising afternoon of water-filled fun.

Special appearances from Spiderman and Belle from Beauty and the Beast kept the younger swimmers entertained as they posed for photos with their fictional heroes, and one attendee, Jon Cole, even had his hair shaved off.

A sugary sweet cart and delicious doughnuts ensured no one went hungry and a tombola gave people the chance to scoop some top prizes.

Carter’s mum Hannah said: “We would like to say thank you to every single person who donated items and helped at the events.

“Also the businesses who gave up their free time, the managers who offered us the splash day free of charge and everyone who attended the event.

“We have a fantastic afternoon and raised a huge £1400.”

To follow Carter’s journey visit facebook.com/cartervsleaukemia