A BRAVE boy living with a lifelong condition that affects his ability to move unaided has made huge steps after a trip to America.

Angus Grocott, two, from Little Bentley, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which means his body’s co-ordination is severely hindered and he struggles to sit up by himself.

But the inspirational tot, who was stillborn in the fast lane of the A120 before being rushed to hospital, has now made good progress after an intensive three-week treatment at the NAPA centre in Boston.

It was Angus’ third time in the States and each life-changing trip across the pond costs a staggering £10,000, which is raised through fundraising efforts under the banner of Team Angus – a charity set up by his parents David and Jessica.

The family’s hard work has started to see visible results and during his recent therapy in America, Angus was able to sit unaided for 73 seconds – a full minute longer than he had achieved before.

Mr Grocott, a teacher at Tendring Technology College, said: “The initial prognosis in the UK was gloomy and we were told it would be a bleak process and we shouldn’t expect much.

“But in America they are all really enthusiastic and optimistic and they challenge Angus and ask him to do all manner of things – they have high expectations for what he can achieve.”

The gradual progress made by Angus in the US has inspired David and Jessica to “flood him with everything” they can while he is still young enough to react to treatments.

Next month David will be taking Angus to Toronto for further strengthening sessions and then he will return to Boston in December.

Mr Grocott said: “It is ferociously expensive, but people have been amazingly supportive, which is fantastic.

“Angus struggles so much and has some incredibly low moments, but for every little progress we see, it spurs us on, and we have to do everything we possibly can for him.

“We don’t know what the future holds, but we have to flood him with everything we can.”

To join Angus’ fight, visit facebook.com/goteamangus.