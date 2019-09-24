PICTURES by Kevin Jay

A SPECTACULAR Hindu ceremony celebrating elephant god Ganesh returned to Clacton for the ninth time.

The annual Ganesha Visarjan festival marks the end of ten days of prayer and celebration.

Offerings are made to Ganesh and a clay statue of the elephant god is carried into the sea and immersed in the water.

Hundreds of people from the Shree Karphaha Vinayagar Temple in London attended the colourful ceremony at West Beach on Sunday, September 15.

The event is supported by the Hindu Cultural and Heritage Centre in Clacton, which is run from the home of Sushila and Dihrajlal Karia.

Dihrajlal said: “It was an absolutely superb day.

“Not only did we have about five or six coaches and about 400 to 500 people come from east London, but a lot of local people came out for it.

“This is the ninth year and local people now really enjoy it - it’s fantastic.

“They also enjoyed the food - which was served to more than 700 people.

“The statue is made of straw and clay and when it touches the water it dissolves.

“It’s symbolic of nature returning to nature.”

Tendring Council chairman Dan Land joined the festivities alongside councillor Chris Amos.

Gazette Camera Club member Kevin Jay captured images from the event.

“It was a wonderful sight,” he said.

“At the end of the celebration the highly decorated and beautiful clay idols were immersed in the sea.”