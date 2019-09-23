DOZENS of cancer sufferers had to make FIVE or more trips to their GP before they were referred to hospital for tests, figures have revealed.

An NHS patient survey, completed by 586 cancer patients in Colchester and Tendring, found more than 100 had to see their family doctor at least twice before they were referred for tests.

The annual survey, carried out on behalf of NHS England, attracted nearly 74,000 responses from cancer sufferers across the country.

Of the 423 patients who sought advice from their GP in Colchester and Tendring, 28 made five or more visits before they were eventually sent to hospital for further investigation.

Another 62 saw their GP three or four times, while 110 visited twice.

Overall, 47 per cent of the patients who responded required repeat visits to their doctor.

However, the survey also revealed respondents from Colchester and Tendring thought highly of the standard of care provided. Asked to rate their care on a scale from zero (very poor) to ten (very good) patients gave an average score of 8.9.

This compares well to an 8.8 average rating for cancer care across England.

A recent study in medical journal Lancet Oncology found UK cancer survival rates are on the up.

But it found out of the seven high-income countries analysed, the UK fared the worst for key cancers including lung, colon and stomach.

When the Gazette presented the survey results to Matt Case, Cancer Research UK’s policy manager, he called for urgent Government investment in NHS diagnostic services.

He said: “The good news is that people with cancer report an overall positive experience of their NHS care – which is a testament to all the staff working harder than ever to provide it.

“But many patients had to repeatedly see their GP before being referred, so it’s important that GPs are supported to make earlier referrals.”

A spokesman for the North East Essex CCG said: “We are focused on implementing initiatives to increase earlier diagnosis and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

“We are pleased to see patients have rated their cancer care highly.”

“We are committed to ensuring patients are diagnosed with cancer at the earliest opportunity and are working to raise awareness of the symptoms.”

“If patients have any concerns about their symptoms, they are advised to make an appointment with their GP.”