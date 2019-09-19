A GRIEVING widow whose husband died from an industrial disease is appealing for help to find out how he was exposed to asbestos.

John Webb, 88, from Clacton, died from mesothelioma, an aggressive and terminal lung cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, last November.

It is claimed he was exposed to the deadly mineral while working as a coach builder for British Rail from 1943 to 1963 in Stratford railway sheds and then in Clacton’s railway sheds until 1979.

His widow Lilian, 85, said: “Although he had a cough at the beginning of 2018, he was otherwise in good health.

“However, the speed of his deterioration over a mere six or seven-month period was shocking.

“It was awful for John and a terrible thing for my family and I to have to witness.”

Mr Webb suffered from a persistent cough from Christmas 2017 and was diagnosed with mesothelioma in May last year.

Before then he was an avid gardener, carpenter and upholsterer and was in good health.

Soon after his diagnosis, Mr Webb lost his appetite and dropped to nine stone in weight.

Fluid was drained two to three times a week from his lungs and he was in constant discomfort and pain.

He found it very difficult to breath and eventually could not even brush his teeth without feeling short of breath.

By July last year, Mr Webb had to use a wheelchair and Mrs Webb became his full-time carer with the help of their family.

Stephen Webb, one of his two sons, said: “My father’s work involved repairing, maintaining and refurbishing passenger coaches.

“He enjoyed the work and took a great pride in it.

“He was even involved in refurbishing the Queen’s royal carriages.

“At that time asbestos was used in a lot of the carriages that he stripped and refurbished.”

The family’s solicitors Birchall Blackburn Law, with the support of the National Asbestos Helpline, is now appealing to Clacton’s ex-British Rail workers to help them make an industrial disease compensation claim to secure Mrs Webb’s future care.

It said although British Rail no longer exists, a claim will be brought against the insurers at the time of Mr Webb’s exposure to asbestos.

Jan Garvey, from the National Asbestos Helpline, added: “If Lilian, John and their family are to get any form of justice they need the memories of anyone who worked for British Rail in Clacton and Stratford. Please help if you can.”

If you have information about the use and presence of asbestos in British Rail’s railway sheds during the 1960s and 1970s, call Pierce Blythen, from Birchall Blackburn Law, on 01244 684472.