RESIDENTS are being reminded to have their say on plans for proposed garden communities before the end of the month.

The additional evidence being submitted to the Planning Inspector supporting three new garden communities will be available until 5pm on September 30.

Braintree Council, Colchester Council and Tendring Council have produced the extra information requested by the inspector last year following an examination on the joint part of their Local Plans.

The Planning Inspector raised several areas he wanted to see further evidence on surrounding viability of the garden community schemes, the proposed rapid transit system and the sustainability of alternative development options.

A six-week public consultation was launched last month for residents to comment on this additional evidence.

Supported by Essex County Council, the garden community developments in Braintree, Colchester and Tendring incorporate a long-term strategy – helping to provide homes, jobs and infrastructure provision.

Built over 50 years, it is said the communities will reduce the need to increase the size of existing towns and villages.

Mark Cory, leader of Colchester Council, said: “It is vital we get local views and public scrutiny of the new evidence.

“It is absolutely vital we continue getting Government support to deliver the infrastructure needed to turn the principals of the garden communities into reality.”

Graham Butland, leader of Braintree Council, said garden communities are the long-term answer to building the homes.

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, said: “As always, we are keen to hear residents’ views on the new evidence created in support of our draft Local Plan, and consultation responses will be passed to the Planning Inspector when he re-examines our vision.

“Our robust and innovative garden community plans form a relatively small part of this draft Local Plan but will evidently set us on a path for sustainable growth for the future.”

The comments received will be supplied to the inspector ahead of the re-opening of the Local Plan examination expected to be held this winter.

Visit www.braintree.gov.uk/NEAtechS1.