Gemma Collins' ex-boyfriend has admitted breaching a restraining order by allowing a woman to visit him in Chelmsford Prison.

Alex Moss, 39, of Wickfield Ash, Chelmsford, admitted breaching his restraining order at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 September and will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday 10 October.

Moss was previously sentenced to 21 months in prison on Friday 1 February for inflicting grievous bodily harm against a woman.

A three-year restraining order was placed on him to help protect the woman.

Police received information that Moss was contacting the woman from prison and manipulated her into visiting him.

With support of HMP Chelmsford, they secured damning evidence against him that showed Moss had been in regular contact with the woman and he was arrested on Wednesday 11 September.

Gemma Collins and Moss dated between June and November 2014, but split the day before she flew to Australia to star in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

She famously quit the show after just 72 hours, later saying she was suffering from post-traumatic stress following her clash with him.

Detective Inspector Frazer Low, of Chelmsford’s Domestic Abuse Investigations Team, said: “The victim was clearly scared and felt she had to visit the prison due to Moss’s contact – we were able to prove this by securing a charge against him.

“The victim had previously suffered serious injuries at the hands of Moss, who is prohibited from contacting her directly and indirectly.

“I want to praise my team for their tenacity in securing a charge and conviction against him and I'd like to thank HMP Chelmsford for their support.

“I’d like this case to send a message to domestic abusers.

“Restraining orders are in force to protect people, assisting them in moving on with their lives. If you respect the terms of the order, you too can move forward with your life. If however you choose to breach them in any form, we will do everything we can to hold you to account and prosecute you.”