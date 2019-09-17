A LARGE stash of Class A drugs believed to be heroin and crack cocaine were seized in Clacton during a morning raid today.

The Tendring Community Policing Team, along with colleagues working as part of Operation Raptor, executed a drugs warrant in Old Road.

The bust uncovered a large quantity of Class A drugs believed to be heroin and crack cocaine were gathered along with cash and several mobile phones.

Following the raid, officers arrested four people on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, as well as other offences.

A 52-year-old male, 31-year-old female and 41-year-old female all from the Clacton area are in custody.

A 16-year-old boy from the Dagenham area is also in custody.

The warrant was executed as part of the team’s attempts to disrupt county lines activity across the district and OpSceptre, which is designed to reduce serious violence and knife crime.