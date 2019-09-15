A LARGE fire has broken out in Burrs Road, Clacton near the Gorse Lane Industrial Estate.

The blaze appears to be in an open field at the back of a house next to the nearby train tracks.

The fire is also backing onto the Signature Dance Academy and Anglia Papercraft.

Two fire engines are currently on the scene and are postioned on the train crossing on Burrs Road, which leads towards Sladbury's Lane.

Several firefighters are trying to put out the blaze with water hoses.

They are using a water supply which is positioned outside the Burrs Road Post Office.

Large amounts of thick smoke can be seen billowing towards the sky from up to two-miles away and the flames are reportedly about 10ft high.

The road is currently blocked and cars are having to turn around and find alternative routes.

Residents from surrounding homes have lined the streets but say they are unaware of the reason behind the inferno.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

More to follow.