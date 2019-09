POLICE are investigating following an attempted burglary in Clacton.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident in August.

A spokesman said: "It was reported someone had tried to gain entry to an address in Dahlia Close shortly after midnight on 14 August by trying smash a patio door window.

"If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/130383/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."