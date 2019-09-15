Chocolate nostalgia fans are in for a treat after it was announced that the much-loved Snickers bars will be sold under their former name, Marathon, for a limited time.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Snickers was sold under the brand name Marathon until July 19, 1990.

England had recently lost on penalties to West Germany at the World Cup in Italy, Elton John was at No 1 with one of his lesser known hits, Sacrifice, and Marathon's name changed to what it was branded everywhere else in the world.

But limited edition retro Marathon bars are now on sale in Morrisons supermarkets, where they will be available for the next three months.

Mars brand director Gemma Buggins told the Mail on Sunday: "Bringing the Marathon bar branding back for a limited time really was a no-brainer.

"It's a great way to celebrate more than 85 years of Mars making chocolate in the UK and we hope this serves as a wonderful treat for fans of Snickers who remember when it was called Marathon."

Snickers is Britain's second favourite chocolate bar, after Cadbury's Dairy Milk, and has global sales of £1.6 billion a year.

Other snacks from the past have also been revived. In 2017, Cadbury's brought back the popular Tiffin bar, and in 2008 Starburst briefly became Opal Fruits again.