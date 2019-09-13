IS this the right way for the North Sea?

A young seal pup is pictured on the beach in Frinton after basking in the early morning sun.

The touching act of nature was captured on camera by Floyd Davis, of Kirby Cross, after he spotted a binman looking over from the promenade at the seal on the sand and going down to check it was OK.

The seal pup seemed unharmed and eventually made its own way safely back into the water after its brief stay on the popular beach.

Mr Davis said: “The seal had been there all night.

“I went down and encouraged it towards the sea and eventually it made its way in after 20 minutes.

“Once it was in it popped its head up and looked back at us - it was a nice moment.”