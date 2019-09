A MAN from Clacton will appear in court next week for drugs offences.

Daniel Hannant, 25, of Marine Parade East, is due in Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 19 for possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

It follows a warrant at a property in Marine Parade East from Essex Police which was executed at around 8.05am on Friday October 12 last year.