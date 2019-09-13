A DISGRACED care worker who “abused her position of trust” stole nearly £1,000 from vulnerable victims.

Samantha Witcombe, 32, of Alpha Road, St Osyth, took a total of £915 from seven victims between March 1 and May 17 while working for Access Dignity Care.

Witcombe took money from the company as well as from six elderly people in her care.

Witcombe, who was responsible for assisting, safeguarding and protecting the elderly, took just under £400 from one victim.

Witcombe admitted seven charges of theft and at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last month received a prison sentence of 18 weeks which was suspended for 12 months.

She must also comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Witcombe, whose actions “appalled” her former colleagues and employers when they found out, will also need to pay back the money she stole from six of the seven victims.

A spokesman for Access Dignity Care said it employed Witcombe after carrying out mandatory checks on her criminal history and obtained references from her previous workplaces which confirmed her suitability for the role.

As soon as the firm became aware of Witcombe’s catalogue of misdeeds, however, the spokesman said the firm immediately contacted the relevant authorities and assisted with their investigations to “ensure the matter was brought to justice”.

A spokesman for Access Dignity Care said: “We were appalled on discovery that Samantha had abused her position of trust as a care worker and took immediate action to resolve the matter.

“We wanted to ensure we did everything we could to stop this happening again.

“We are happy the matter has been brought to justice and Samantha has received sentencing appropriate to the crimes she committed.

“Access Dignity Care has always and will always safeguard the individuals using our services.

“This isolated incident and the actions of one individual is not reflective of the hard work and dedication put in by our team.”