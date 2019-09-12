A MAN who reportedly stole a bike in Clacton after threatening the owner with a knife has been arrested after a two-hour police hunt.

Essex Police were called to reports that a blue bike was stolen at knifepoint in St Paul's Road at about 5pm yesterday evening (Wednesday 11 September).

Following a search of the surrounding area, which lasted just over two hours, officers eventually tracked down the 20-year-old suspect.

The culprit, from South Hackney, was then arrested on suspicion of robbery shortly before 7.45pm and currently remains in custody for questioning.

The victim's bike has since been recovered.

Tendring Council councillor Susan Honeywood, who covers the St Paul's ward, praised the police officers involved in finding the cowardly attacker following the incident and also issued her condolences to the victim.

Mrs Honeywood said: "My thoughts go out to the victim of this dreadful crime who must, I am sure, have been left shaken by the ordeal.

"I would also like to say thank you to the police for taking action so quickly - all credit to them."