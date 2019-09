TELEVISION crews from a production company based in London are coming to film in Jaywick later this month.

The Connected Set, the company behind shows fronted by documentary maker Stacey Dooley, will shoot short educational films centred on the development of children.

Producers are now looking for families living in the area with children aged between two and four years old to feature.

To get involved and find out more email ann@theconnectedset.com.