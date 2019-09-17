AN investigation has been launched after a driver shouted abuse at cyclists taking part in a campaigning bike ride in Clacton.

Fundraising pedal-pushers taking part in the annual naked bike ride on July 20 were shouted and gestured at by man in a red Peugeot.

The incident is said to have caused distress to the cyclists, who were campaigning peacefully against car culture.

Essex Police are now asking anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating reports that a driver shouted abuse at cyclists taking part in a charity ride in High Street, Clacton, on Saturday 20 July.

“We received three reports that a man drove past men on bikes between 3pm and 4pm and shouted words that caused distress.

“We also received information the driver made gestures towards them.

“The vehicle, described as a red Peugeot, left the scene.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton police station on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 42/116848/19, 42/116847/19 or 42/116865/19.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”