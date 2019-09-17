A TEACHER who launched a new project to teach phonics to young children in Colchester is now introducing lessons in Clacton.

Mum-of-two Louise Hallam founded Sounds Right Phonics earlier this year in a bid to get pre-schoolers and toddlers into reading and writing.

After a successful couple of months, Louise is now expanding her venture to Clacton and is hosting free taster sessions next week.

Hastys Adventure farm will host the first session on Wednesday at 1.15pm and the second will take place at St Mary’s Parish Church in Frinton next Friday from 1pm.

The initial lessons are for children aged between two and four-year-olds, but a session will also be held at the Albert Edward Hall on September 27 for those aged between one and two.

To find out more or book a place visit soundsrightphonicsclasses.co.uk.