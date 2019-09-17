STAFF at a primary school in Walton prepared for the start of term with a unique team building gathering designed to promote togetherness and raise morale.

Split into four teams, teachers and learning support employees from Hamford Primary Academy were taken out of their comfort zones and each tasked with a special challenge.

Team D’Acampo, for example, had to turn the school hall into an Italian Restaurant and produce mouth-watering handmade pizzas, which their colleagues took great pleasure in taste-testing.

Greeted with a hand bell ringing coach, Team Ringers, on the other hand, were given just one hour to learn the theme tune from Dambusters before showcasing their efforts to the whole room.

Delicious desserts were then created by novice backers in Team Nigella, before Team Stars, made up of both eager and slightly more reluctant singers, performed a spirit-raising rendition of S Club 7’s Reach For The Stars.

Speaking about the non-pupil day Principal Chris Joy said: “The objective was simple, we wanted every member of the team to appreciate themselves and each other like never before.

“The camaraderie and team bonding went beyond expectation and it's fair to say some hidden talents were uncovered.

"Time will tell on the impact the day has had but if the last couple of days are anything to go by, the year ahead promises to be one of uncapped potential, discovery and reaching for the stars for our children.”