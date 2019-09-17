A COMMUNITY initiative which provides warm meals to those suffering from food poverty and social isolation in Clacton has temporarily stopped service.

FoodCycle, which operates from within the Trinity Methodist Church in Pier Avenue, serves three-course lunches to about 50 guests on a weekly basis.

The volunteer-run group provides food to locals who are in a vulnerable state, while also offering a sense of friendship to those who don’t entirely feel part of the community.

The generous project has now, however, served its final meal for what could be up to six weeks, as it embarks on a period of transition.

During the brief hiatus, FoodCycle will look at ways it can improve the service it offers and also look to recruit even more volunteers.

To keep up to date with the changes being made to Clacton’s FoodCycle the visit facebook.com/foodcycleclacton.