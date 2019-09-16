A MOTHER who feared she would “never feel happy in her own skin” could be crowned the country’s most inspiring female slimmer after she shed an incredible seven stone in just one year.

When Keely Grothier, 33, from Ardleigh, began her journey with her local Slimming World group in July last year, she weighed 19 stone 1.5lbs.

She started to put on weight after having her children.

She said: “I tried a number of different ways to lose weight, but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable or both.

“With Slimming World it is completely different.

“Right from the first moment I walked into my group I was made to feel at ease, and the support I’ve received has been amazing.

“I look forward to going each week to catch up with all of my new friends – I just love it.”

Keely before she lost the weight

After support from the group and an action plan addressing her diet, Keely now weighs 11 stone 10lbs.

She was named Colchester’s Slimming World Woman of the Year for 2019 thanks to her efforts and is now in contention for the national award.

Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition celebrates the achievements of thousands of women up and down the country who have made healthy lifestyle changes.

Keely, who has dropped from a dress size 22 to a 12, added: “When I first joined group I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now.

“Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life.

“My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

The delighted mother, who attends Acorn Hall Slimming World group, said she now feels like a “different woman”.

“I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to,” she said.