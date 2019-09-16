AN angry campaigner is demanding repairs be carried out on a residential road in Great Clacton after growing tired with being repetitively “fobbed off” by those responsible.

Mark Hennessy, of Lymington Avenue, has been campaigning for nearly two years in a bid to persuade Essex County Council to renovate the debilitated stretch of road on which he lives.

Currently the pothole-ridden street, which connects Thorpe Road and Chilburn Road, is plighted with uneven and varying surfaces, making it an unpleasant and potentially vehicle-damaging route to take.

The longstanding problem has seen Mark, along with a group of surrounding homeowners who are as equally fed-up with the eyesore, launch a petition which has garnered more than 300 supporters.

As a result of double decker buses now using the road as part of their route, Mark says the state of road has greatly worsened and when a bus does drive past, the houses and bungalows suffer from strong vibrations.

Mr Hennessy said: “I have been campaigning for nearly two years to get our road repaired but Essex County Council do not seem to be taking us seriously.

“We just keep getting fobbed off and told that the road is fine. But since double decker buses were introduced the state of the road has been worsening.

“We have now employed the services of an independent surveyor to take up the case.”

Essex Highways says it has now agreed to carry out seal repairs on Lymington Avenue and expects work to begin later this month.

The alterations will aim to reduce noise issues and smooth off parts of the road, but by the time the job gets underway, it will have been just shy of two years since Mark first raised his concerns in October 2017.

A spokesman for Essex Highways said: “We have a programme of ‘joint-sealing’ planned for the middle of September, which will fill gaps between concrete sections and some other defects.

“It is likely that this will greatly help with any noise and vibration issues on this road.”