A FAMILY-RUN chippy has said it “feels amazing” after picking up a highly sought-after gong which recognises North Essex’s best fish and chip shop.

The Golden Fillet, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, has scooped the Gazette’s coveted Chip Shop of the Year Award for 2019 following more than two weeks of public voting.

The now award-winning, traditional eatery, which also sells homemade pie and mash and beef burgers, was founded 23 years ago by business owner Paul Cook.

The managerial duties have since been passed down to his son Joe Cook, 27, who took over the reins three years ago having grown up working regular for his dad.

Mr Cook said: “It feels amazing to have won because it is recognition for all the hard work we put in year in, year out.

“I thought we might have had an outside chance as we have such a fantastic and loyal customer base, but honestly I was shocked when I received the phone call saying we had won.

“It’s great for us as a shop and also fantastic for Holland-on-Sea to have the number one fish and chip shop.

“We wouldn’t have won this award if it wasn’t for all our hardworking staff.”