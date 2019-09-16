THE parents of a music fan from Weeley who was killed during the Bataclan terror attack in Paris are set to scale a mountain to raise money for the charity set up in his honour.

Sheelagh Alexander, 68, and husband Barry, 67, will be climbing Snowdon this month to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of former Colchester Royal Grammar School student Nick Alexander.

The couple will travel to Wales before tackling the trek on September 21 in a bid to raise money for the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, which provides musical equipment grants to individuals and organisations.

Sheelagh said: “Nick was a music-lover his whole life and the trust aims to continue to celebrate Nick’s legacy by using music to positively impact people’s lives.

“Our grants for musical equipment and instruments to community groups and small charities across the UK have helped bring the gift of music to some of the most disadvantaged sectors of society.

“From refurbishing the music studio for a homeless centre for young people through to handcrafted instruments for a music therapy programme for dementia patients, we are extremely proud of the continued impact of Nick’s legacy.”

Nick was one of 89 people killed at the Paris theatre where he was working as a merchandise manager for rock band the Eagles of Death Metal. He was 35.

Terrorists stormed the venue during the band’s concert, shot revellers and took hostages in the venue before blowing themselves up as police stormed the concert hall.

More than 130 people were killed across the city on the night of the attack, November 13, 2015.

Following his death, tributes flooded in for Nick, including from the iconic Rolling Stone magazine and music legends like Damon Albarn and Cat Stevens.

Zoe Alexander, Nick’s sister, said her parents had been wanting to do something special to mark the fourth anniversary of her brother’s death.

She said: “It is about taking control of Nick’s legacy so he is remembered for something positive rather than as a victim of a terrorist attack.”

The couple set an initial target for their challenge or £250 however smashed the amount within a day.

Sheelagh added: “We are far from experienced climbers but have wanted to take on this challenge to raise some more funds to help continue the trust’s fantastic work.

“We are grateful for your support and sure that Nick will be with us every step of the way, sunglasses on and cigarette in hand.”

To donate, go to shorturl.at/CFLU3