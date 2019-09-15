A BRAVE cancer patient who has battled the devastating disease for more than four years is preparing to glamorously strut down a London catwalk to raise vital funds for charity.

Beverley Nash, 55, from Frinton, was diagnosed with breast cancer during the summer of 2015, just one month after her GP found a lump and sent her to a specialist clinic, who quickly confirmed she had a tumour.

Just under four weeks later, and a day after her 51st birthday, Beverley had a lumpectomy and has since endured numerous chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

Ms Nash said: “The emotional trauma of my diagnosis was like being on an out-of-control speedboat and all I could do was hang on.

“Fortunately, my loved ones, medical team and Breast Cancer Care provided the sturdiest of life jackets.

“When you are in the thick of dealing with the devastation of a breast cancer diagnosis and getting through the harsh rigours of its treatment.

“It is very difficult to envisage a time when life will get back to anything resembling normal and the confidence you have, in yourself and in your on-going health, can take a while to establish.”

The inspirational fighter is now taking part in an annual fashion show hosted by Breast Cancer Care – an organisation dedicated to supporting those living with the life-changing illness – after being picked out of hundreds of applicants.

Beverley will be transformed from head-to-toe by professional stylists and talented make-up artists before gliding down The Show’s runway at the plush Park Plaza in Westminster.

She will walk alongside a throng of other models, all of which have had experiences with breast cancer, to help raise money and mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ms Nash, who has also recorded a charity single, said: “Ordinarily, you would find me in gardening or walking attire - not so glamorous.

“Receiving the honour to be a model is like getting my final, glorious coat of paint and I am so looking forward to sharing my maiden voyage with all the other inspirational, wonderful models, whilst raising funds and awareness.

“I am now a volunteer for Breast Cancer Care as well and, along with taking part in the show, these are most welcome opportunities to give something back.”

Breast Cancer Care’s The Show will take place on October 3.

To support Beverley, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/beverley-nash.