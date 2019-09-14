PETROLHEADS were taken on a nostalgic trip last weekend as hundreds of classic cars pulled into a seaside town.

The Walton Classic Vehicle Show saw hundreds of stylish and retro four-wheelers cover the Bath House Meadow outside the Columbine Centre.

Everything from age-old Ford Zodiacs and Morris Minors to speedy Lamborghinis and illuminous TVRs from all corners of the automobile industry’s vast history wowed the varying generations of car fanatics.

Photographer John Cornwell, who attended the all-day event to capture the photogenic forms of transport, was left impressed with the range of cars being exhibited.

He said: “I thought it was a very good show with a nice range of classic vehicles.

“My favourites were definitely the Austin Seven and the Riley Roadster.”