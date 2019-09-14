CLIMATE change activists dedicated to combatting and highlighting the threats against the planet’s ecology campaigned throughout Clacton last weekend.

Armed with placards and informative leaflets, Clacton Extinction Rebellion Group gathered outside the town Hall on Saturday in a bid to urge Tendring District Council to act.

Following an impassioned reading of their official declaration, the protestor’s made their way to the town’s fountain square, where they spoke with members of the public about growing environmental issues and voiced their concerns.

They used the unwavering display of campaigning to demonstrate the damage they believe is being inflicted on our planet, while also stressing the need for government officials to take climate change seriously.

A spokesman for Clacton Extinction Rebellion Group said: “We were blown away by the scale of response to the first public action of the Clacton Extinction Group.

“We wanted to start our action outside the Town Hall, and we read the Extinction Rebellion Declaration, as we want to stress the urgency of taking action to the Tendring District Council.

“The council has set up a climate crisis working group but we want to encourage them to start taking action as soon as possible as the situation is urgent.”