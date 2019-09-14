THE owner of a wedding shop in Walton has spoken about an “amazing experience” which saw television teams visit her shop to film for a popular television show.

Georgina Giltinane, 27, director of Amazing Grace in the High Street, welcomed camera crews from E4’s Don’t Tell The Bride into her bridal boutique in April.

In each episode of the reality television series a bridegroom is left to organise his and his soon-to-be wife’s entire wedding in just three weeks using a limited budget.

The most pivotal decision comes when the groom finally chooses the dress in which his lifelong love will walk down the aisle.

And during the forthcoming episode in which Amazing Grace features, that magical moment plays out in Georgina’s shop.

Ms. Giltinane said: “I was absolutely honoured that our shop was chosen to be the one that the groom and his best man came to.

“It was such an amazing experience and they bought the wedding dress, shoes and accessories all from us.

“I wasn’t allowed to prompt the groom with regards to any details about alterations or anything because if he forgot that was his fault.

“That was really difficult for me to sit back and not tell him whether or not he had covered everything.”

Georgina inherited the business, which stocks jaw dropping dresses, glitzy bridesmaids’ attire and stunning headwear, from her mother Tina Kennedy, who founded Amazing Grace last year.

She initially worked under her mother before taking some time off to have a baby – a responsibility she is now expertly juggling alongside her new role at the in-demand boutique.

She said: “I feel extremely blessed to have been given such an amazing opportunity of owning my own shop at 27-years-old.

“It’s quite difficult running the business with a seven-month-old baby and a four-year-old, but I have found brides to be very understanding.

“I’ve had many brides compliment my attention to detail and say that I have inherited my mum’s great customer service, which is really encouraging for me.”