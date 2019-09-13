A CLACTON animal refuge’s dog show and fun day has managed to raise thousands of pounds for the vulnerable cats and dogs in its care.

The National Animal Welfare Trust’s latest fundraiser, held at Plough Corner last Saturday, generated a whopping £3192 in vital donations.

Despite the slight rainfall and strong winds, the event was well-attended and saw animal-lovers from across the town enjoy an afternoon filled with heart-warming novelty dog shows featuring rescue pups and cute pet competitions.

A range of stalls and attractions were also onsite, such as flyball, hurdles and weaving routes, which enabled guests to keep their excited pooches entertained and exercised for the duration.

Tendring Agility Group, a dog obedience and training company, performed an enthralling display which amazed the crowd.

A spokesman for the event said: “A big thank you to the local community for joining us on another successful doggy day out, your support is paramount to improving the lives of rescue cats and dogs whilst they await their happy ever after.

“Also thank to you our volunteers for their invaluable assistance on the day, to Hayes Garage and Wildlife Boat trips for sponsoring this event, and the local businesses who supported us with sponsorship and raffle prizes.”