A FUNDRAISING fun-day is being held in aid of a brave young cancer fighter this weekend at Clacton Pavilion’s new water park.

Carter’s Splash Day will aim to raise vital funds for young Carter Nightingale, 2, who is currently battling a life-changing bout of leukaemia.

The cute tot was diagnosed last year after initially being taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Expensive alterations to his family home are now needed in order to make it more accommodating, so Carter’s parents have organised water-filled charity event to raise money.

Guests are encouraged to don their swimming trunks and bikinis and dive straight into a wet and whacky family afternoon.

The gathering will also feature Disney princesses and a comic book superhero to keep the younger swimmers entertained, as well as a sugary sweet cart, delicious doughnut wall and tombola.

Carter’s Splash Day takes place this Saturday between 4-8pm.