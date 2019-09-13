WAR veterans took to the Princes Theatre dancefloor last weekend for a patriotic and nostalgic gathering of hip-shaking and reminiscent storytelling.

Clacton’s Royal British Legion partnered up with Tendring Council for the return of a popular afternoon tea dance for the community’s World War Two heroes.

The event, which started with the voice of Winston Churchill booming from the speakers before a thought-provoking two-minute silence, saw veterans and guests enjoy hours of dancing and eating.

Each of the heroes, who also used the event to speak about their experiences, were presented with a commemorative mug as the organisers honoured the brave fighters.

Council chairman Dan Land said: “It was fantastic to see all the veterans and their guests in the theatre having such a good time together.”