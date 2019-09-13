FRINTON scooped a top award as Essex walked away with a host of titles at the Anglia in Bloom awards.

The seaside resort won the top prize for the small town category, while north Essex rival Coggeshall won silver.

Frinton also won gold in the small parks category.

Weeley won a silver gilt award in the village category, which was won by Gosfield.

The annual Anglia in Bloom awards see judges assessing parks, cemeteries and gardens across the region.

This year’s awards ceremony saw Bloom teams attending from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Halstead came out on top for the overall winner in the town category for the 11th year running. It also picked up awards, in the parks, the cemeteries and the care home categories.

Frinton In Bloom’s David Foster said: “We went for the gold award and we got it - the high gold, in fact.

“This is a reflection and recognition of the people’s efforts and enthusiasm - I am delighted.

“The competition is pretty tough because we are up against some big spenders.

“The judges gave us a nice report and said our team was enthusiastic and determined to sustain a high standard.

“Triangle Shopping Centre also got in the top six in the industrial commercial category which is splendid.”