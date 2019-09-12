A DERELICT pub has been demolished after a devastating fire left it beyond repair.

The former Mermaid Inn, a once-popular watering hole in Jaywick, has been left to deteriorate and plagued with a spate of fires and anti-social behaviour.

As much as residents once hoped to see it restored to its former glory, in recent years many have called on Tendring Council, which owns the two-storey building, to knock it down.

After a blaze broke out in the neglected pub during the early hours of last Wednesday morning, the council was left with no choice but to bring in the bulldozers.

Jaywick Sands councillor Paul Honeywood said: “We purchased The Mermaid as part of our ongoing work to improve Jaywick Sands by taking ownership, where appropriate, of derelict sites to enable future positive redevelopment for the area.

“Due to structural damage caused by the fire, we have had to move our plans forward to demolish and clear the site.”

Resident Danny Sloggett, who would often visit the Mermaid Inn with his father during the 1970s, says he had “many great times” in the former public house.

He wanted to turn it into something more positive, including a hostel to help the village’s homeless people, but has never been granted permission.

Mr Sloggett said: “We aren’t happy with our iconic buildings keep being knocked down – why not give it to the community and let us do something positive with it?

“Everyone is sad about it because another part of Jaywick has gone, the Jaywick I know and love has gone - it is the end of an era and I honestly feel like a big part of me is missing.

“What have we got now? Nothing has been built to replace anything that has been knocked down and the heart of the community has been taken away.

“Jaywick is now a ghost resort.”

The demolition on the Mermaid Inn site is expected to be finished by the end of this week.