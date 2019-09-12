A FAMED television funnyman known for his one-of-a-kind laugh will hope to have sides splitting as he tests out brand new and controversial material on Clacton’s comedy fans.

Joke cracker Jimmy Carr, a well-versed touring stand-up and presenter of popular panel show 8 out of 10 Cats, is performing his politically incorrect show Terribly Funny at the Princes Theatre this evening.

Armed with an artillery of close-to-the-mark jokes all peppered with a helping of dark humour, the 46-year-old comic will use the “terrible things that might have affected you or the people you know and love,” as the inspiration for his anecdotes.

As a result of his potentially relatable and wounding tales, the possibility of one of Jimmy’s jokes hitting a nerve will be just as real as the tax avoidance scheme he once invested in.

Guests have therefore been warned to expect insolence and not take anything too personally – a somewhat unsurprising revelation if you are aware of Jimmy’s usual approach to routines, both on theatre stages and in front of studio cameras.

This isn’t the first time the occasionally offensive star has performed in Clacton – in fact the seaside town has become a permanent fixture in his touring calendar in recent years.

Jimmy enjoyed early success with sell-out performances at the Princes Theatre in 2008, 2012 and 2015, before paying two visits in the same year back in 2016.

He then returned a year later in 2017 as part of what was hailed as “the ultimate night of comedy”.

Jimmy Carr, an award-winning comedian, has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half.

He has performed hordes of sell-out tours and thousands of shows to more than two million people across four continents.

His Terribly Funny tour will see him play just shy of 200 shows across the country and conclude in December 2020.

Jimmy Carr’s Terribly Funny will take place at the Princes Theatre, Station Road, tonight at 8pm.

Tickets cost £29.50 plus a £3 booking fee and can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can call the Princes Theatre’s box office on 01255 686633.