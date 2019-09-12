A TOUCHING tribute will be paid to commemorate the anniversary of what is often described as the first military campaign fought entirely by air forces.

It has been 79 years since the Battle of Britain took place during World War Two and airborne fighters valiantly defended the United Kingdom from the bombardment of Nazi pilots.

Tendring Council are now planning on marking the sentimental occasion by patriotically flying a flag from the Clacton Town Hall at 11am tomorrow morning

The raising ceremony is open to all who wish to attend and will be led by council chairman Dan Land.

An annual commemoration service, also supported by Tendring Council, will be held at 10.45am on Sunday by the Clacton Royal Air Forces Association at the town’s war memorial in the seafront gardens.

The day of remembrance will conclude with another service due to be held at St Paul’s Church in Clacton at 3pm.

Councillor Dan Land said: “The battle for the skies above Britain was a crucial one during a time in the Second World War where our country stood alone.

“As Sir Winston Churchill said at the time, ‘Never has so much been owed by so many to so few’, referencing the bravery and sacrifice made by the pilots and crew of the RAF during those months in 1940.

“It is therefore fitting that we commemorate this, and I would encourage you all to come along and show your support to the Clacton RAFA branch at one of these services.”