MCDONALD'S has a breakfast deal that will help you power through this week.

The fast food giant is offering a free McMuffin with any hot drink order all this week.

It is part of a promotion to get more customers using the McDonald's app which must be used to claim the deal.

Simply go to the deals section of the app, then add the free McMuffin offer to your order, choose your hot drink, then check out.

It gets better because the order will then start being prepared to coincide with your arrival.

One free McMuffin can be claimed per person and you can choose sausage and egg, bacon and egg or egg and cheese.