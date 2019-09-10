Every year organisations and communities around the world come together to raise awareness of how we can create a world where fewer people die by suicide.

It's often difficult to know how to help someone you think is suffering with depression or anxiety and what to do for the best.

If you know someone who is struggling, this advice from Mind and the Samaritans can help you, help them.

Support them to get help

​While obviously you can't force anyone to get help if they don't want it, it's important to reassure people that it's okay to ask for help, and that there is help out there. People and organisations you can turn to include your GP, a trained therapist, friends, family, carers and neighbours, charity and third sector organisations, student services, community support services and workplace support.

🌍It's #WorldSuicidePreventionDay. 🤝Prevention is something that we can all play a part in. A short conversation with another person may be enough to make the difference between life and death.



💚‘WAIT’ is a good way to remember how you can support someone who may be suicidal: pic.twitter.com/u4xu4NuTxq — Mental Health Fdn (@mentalhealth) September 10, 2019

Be open about depression

​Lots of people can find it hard to open up and speak about how they're feeling. Try to be open about depression and difficult emotions, so your friend or family member knows that it's OK to talk about what they're experiencing. The best thing you can do is listen. Sometimes you don't need to say anything. Isolation can often lessen when someone is willing to listen to your problems without judgement or intervention.

Keep in touch

​Often people don't have the energy to keep up contact, so try to stay in touch with them. Just a text message or email to let them know you're thinking of them can make a big difference sometimes.

This is to anyone struggling with their mental health. We know it’s hard. We know it can be isolating. But you can get through it. Ask for help. Speak to a friend. Text us if you need to. It could be the first step in helping you feel better. #WorldSuicidePreventionDay pic.twitter.com/I9z8xkJfTm — YoungMinds (@YoungMindsUK) September 10, 2019

Don't be critical

​If you've not experienced depression yourself, it can be hard to understand why your friend or family member can't just 'snap out of it'. Try not to blame them or put too much pressure on them to get better straight away – your loved one is probably being very critical and harsh towards themselves already.

Keep a balance

​If someone is struggling, you might feel like you should take care of everything for them. While it might be useful to offer to help them do things, like keep on top of the housework or cook healthy meals, it's also important to encourage them to do things for themselves. Everyone will need different support, so talk to your friend or family member about what they might find useful to have your help with, and identify things they can try to do themselves.

Today is #WorldSuicidePreventionDay take a minute of your day to ask someone if they are ok #MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/RP28qOHR1P — talkingmentalhealth (@talkingmentalh1) September 10, 2019

Take care of yourself

​Supporting someone in distress can be distressing in itself. If you're helping someone who feels suicidal or depressed, make sure you take care of yourself as well.

Have courage

Don’t be put off by a negative response and, most importantly, don’t feel you have to fill a silence.

Sometimes it can feel intrusive and counter-intuitive to ask someone how they feel. You’ll soon be able to tell if someone is uncomfortable and doesn’t want to engage with you at that level.

You'll be surprised at how willing people are to listen and how, sometimes, it is exactly what somebody needs to be able to share what is going on their mind.

Are you worried about someone but don’t know what to say? It’s okay to try and talk to them. Here are some tips on how to start a difficult conversation. You may save a life. #WSPD @NSPA_UK https://t.co/E6FWdgJDFO pic.twitter.com/a0s7nazv6x — Samaritans (@samaritans) September 10, 2019

Who to call?