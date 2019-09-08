POLICE are hunting for two men after robbers threatened a member of pub staff with a screwdriver.

The CCTV appeal has been released by Essex Police following the raid at The Robin Hood, in London Road, Clacton.

Officers say two men forced their way into the pub shortly after midnight on Tuesday, August 27.

Once inside, they threatened a female member of staff with a screwdriver before snatching hundreds of pounds in cash.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "If you know who these men are or have any information please call Clacton CID on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number 42/137126/19."